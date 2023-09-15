Himachal Police gets FICCI SMART Policing Award for BRISP and community eye initiatives

Shimla, Sep 15 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Police on Friday received the FICCI SMART Policing Award 2022 under the surveillance and monitoring category for its Baddi Region Industrial Security Plan (BRISP) and community eye initiatives.

BRISP is an elaborate multi-dimensional industrial security plan prepared by Baddi Police, laying down different parameters of industrial security, mapping areas of security and hazardous chemicals industrial zones.

A 165-page document distributed to industries under the plan also serves as a ready reckoner for all security needs of industries and maps the migrant labour population in conjunction with the Department of Labour and defines roles and responsibility of different stakeholders.

Baddi Superintendent of Police Mohit Chawala received the award in New Delhi on Friday, officials said. PTI BPL SMN