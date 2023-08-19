Himachal Police gets Rs 7.34 crore to strengthen road safety

Shimla, Aug 19 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh government has released Rs 7.34 crore for the police to procure equipment and implement measures to reduce road accidents and deaths.

Released by the transport department, the road safety fund will be utilised to procure traffic equipment and go a long way in meeting the target set by the United Nations to reduce accident deaths to 50 per cent by 2030, Director-General of Police Sanjay Kundu said on Saturday.

The police will procure traffic lights for installation in Bijiri and Hamirpur and rescue equipment for the Kiratpur-Manali four-lane highway, he said.

On an average, 1,180 people die each year in 3,090 accidents while 5,480 people suffer injuries, according to police records.

Procurement of modern equipment for traffic regulation by the police is an ongoing process. Forty-nine Intelligent Traffic Management System have been installed at various places on national and state highways and 28,223 challans issued for traffic rules violation this year. Another 4,25,522 (4.25 lakh) e-challans were issued through POS machines and Android phones, a police statement issued said.

The police have already procured sensors, 4G body cameras, laser speed guns and other modern equipment that are being used daily by traffic personnel.

As a result, Himachal Pradesh has witnessed an eight per cent reduction in traffic accidents. Deaths and injuries caused by traffic accidents have also declined 14 per cent and 18 per cent, respectively, from January 1 to July 14 compared to the corresponding period in 2022, Kundu said.

The police and the transport department have come on board to chalk out a comprehensive strategy to minimise road accidents and fatalities across the state. PTI BPL SZM