Himachal police nabs fugitive from Haryana, skipped multiple court summons after bail

Shimla, Aug 7 (PTI) A fugitive who had been skipping court summons was arrested by the Himachal Pradesh Police from Haryana, police said on Thursday.

Sanjeev Kumar (36), a resident of Panchkula, was arrested by the police in 2021.

According to police, on April 21, 2021, it had received a tip that illegal activities such as prostitution and gambling were being carried out in a hotel near Sanwara, district Solan. Following the tip, police raided the hotel and arrested around 41 individuals including Sanjeev.

During the raid, police seized Rs 11,24,000 cash, along with a laptop, calculator, and other suspicious items, all of which were taken into custody.

Following this, a case was registered under sections 3 and 4 of the Public Gambling Act and sections 3 and 5 of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act and a charge sheet was filed against the accused, who was presented before the Court, where the case is still under trial.

Sanjeev was granted bail a few days after his arrest, they said, adding that after being released on being, a court had summoned him multiple times regarding a trial against him but he had been skipping the notices, they said.

As a result, the court declared him a proclaimed offender after which a police team from Kasauli launched a manhunt to nab him. However, during this period, the accused kept changing his locations frequently in order to avoid getting arrested.

Solan Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh confirmed the report and said further investigation is underway. PTI COR NB NB