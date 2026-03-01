Himachal Police raids 145 locations across state under anti-chitta campaign

Shimla, Mar 1 (PTI) A total of 145 locations were searched during the anti-Chitta operation conducted by the Himachal Pradesh Police on Sunday, an official said.

During the search, 406 grams of charas, 19.236 grams of chitta (heroin), 124 grams of poppy husk (chura-post), and 465,100 millilitres of illegal liquor were sized and six cases were registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, a statement issued here said.

Four cases were lodged under the Excise Act, it added.

The synchronised search and raid operation against drug trafficking was conducted in all districts of Himachal Pradesh by the state intelligence department, armed forces and district police.

The police spokesperson further said that during the campaign, drug detection kits were effectively used and proper videography of the entire process of search, seizure and arrest was ensured.

All actions were carried out in full compliance with the NDPS Act, Bharatiya Nyaya Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), Arms Act and other applicable legal provisions, he added.

The state government and police were fully committed to expanding this campaign in a more comprehensive, scientific, and aggressive manner with zero-tolerance to achieve the goal of a drug-free society.

The police department has appealed to citizens, especially the youth, to immediately report any drug-related activity to 112 or the nearest police station.

The identity of informants would be kept completely confidential, the statement added. PTI BPL OZ OZ