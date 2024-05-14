Himachal police register FIR for 'baseless' post about Priyanka Gandhi’s daughter

Shimla, May 14 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh Police has registered a case against a person for a "misleading and baseless" post about the property of Miraya Vadra, the daughter of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

A case under sections 153 (provocation for riots), 469 (forgery), 500 (defamation) and 505 (inciting a community or persons for offence against any other community) of IPC was registered on Monday against one Anoop Verma at Shimla East police station, police said on Tuesday.

The case was lodged on a complaint filed by Congress member Pramod Gupta who alleged that Verma has tweeted a misleading, false and baseless post against Miraya Vadra.

A senior officer, requesting anonymity, confirmed that a case in this regard has been registered.

As per the complaint, the post said that Miraya Vadra has wealth worth Rs 3,000 crore whereas the source of this wealth is that she is the daughter of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and granddaughter of Sonia Gandhi.

In his complaint, Gupta said that the false and baseless tweet was posted during the parliamentary elections so that it can adversely affect the credibility of the Congress and create a feeling of hatred towards the party in the mind of people.

The false post has hurt the reputation of Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and created anger among the Congress workers of Himachal Pradesh and general public due to which public peace could be disturbed, the complaint said. PTI BPL KVK KVK