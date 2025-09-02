Himachal Police rescue missing girl from J-K, 2 held

Shimla, Sep 2 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Police has successfully rescued a missing girl from Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir and apprehended two people, including a woman, for allegedly kidnapping her, police said on Tuesday.

According to police, on August 13, Ram Singh, a resident of Lahaul and Spiti district, reported the disappearance of his wife Sapna and daughter Adhvika at Udaipur Police Station.

On the same day, police received information that Sapna's body was found in Kiratpur Sahib, Punjab, while his daughter was still missing.

A case under section 137(2) (kidnapping) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered at the police station on August 16. To investigate the matter, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by Inspector Mukesh Kumar was constituted.

The SIT coordinated closely with the Punjab Police, conducted intensive field investigations in Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir, and pursued all possible leads despite tough terrain, heavy rains and poor network conditions.

The team analysed CCTV footage and CDR data, and with the help of local intelligence, identified the suspects — a male and a female accomplice — who were later apprehended.

Further investigation revealed that the missing girl was in Jammu and Kashmir. Police, along with the girl's family members, proceeded to Kulgam and, with assistance from local police and the Child Welfare Committee (CWC), successfully recovered the girl and safely handed her over to her father. PTI COR HIG HIG