Himachal Police secures first position in average response time under ERSS-112: DGP

Shimla, Jan 28 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Police has secured the first position in the country for average response time under the Emergency Response Support System or ERSS-112, a senior official said on Wednesday.

Director General of Police (DGP) Ashok Tewari said the achievement is a reflection of the professional competence, commitment and excellent teamwork of the ERSS-112 teams working across the state, along with the officers and staff at all the police stations.

“Despite extremely challenging geographical conditions and limited resources, Himachal Pradesh Police has outperformed all other states and Union territories in providing swift emergency assistance to people. This achievement demonstrates that challenges can be overcome by a disciplined working system, effective use of technology, and strong field-level monitoring,” the DGP said.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu congratulated the police force and said that despite challenging mountainous terrains, long travel distances and limited resources, Himachal Pradesh has emerged as the best performer in emergency response, which is a matter of pride for all Himachalis.

“The state government is committed to strengthening police modernisation, technology-driven policing and citizen-centric governance to further enhance public safety services,” Sukhu said.

The chief minister also appreciated the consistent efforts of the ERSS-112 teams, police stations and field officers for their disciplined working procedures, effective use of technology and strong field-level supervision, which played key roles in improving response times. PTI COR ARI