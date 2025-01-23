Himachal Police seizes tractors, JCB machines engaged in illegal mining

Hamirpur (HP), Jan 23 (PTI) Police have seized eight tractors and four JCB machines engaged in illegal mining during a special operation conducted from Sujanpur to Suchuhi area on the banks of Beas River on Thursday, officials said.

SHO Sujanpur Rakesh Dhiman said that out of the eight tractors caught, four of them were fined on the spot and Rs 20,400 was collected from them.

The case of the remaining four tractors has been sent to the court. Similarly, four JCB machines caught from the lease point have been brought to the Sujanpur Police Station.

The police have demanded the necessary documents from the JCB owners. Officials said that if the documents were found to be correct, the machines would be released or else action would be taken as per the rules. PTI COR BPL HIG HIG