Himachal police tussle: DGP recommends SP's suspension, says he made 'unsubstantiated' allegations against officers

Shimla, May 25 (PTI) Taking strong exception to allegations levelled by Superintendent of Police of Shimla Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi against him and other senior officers, Director General of Police Atul Verma has recommended immediate suspension of the SP to the Himachal Pradesh government, officials said on Sunday.

In a letter to the Additional Chief Secretary (Home), the DGP said that Gandhi had made "unsubstantiated and inappropriate allegations against senior government functionaries and constitutional authorities", and he should be suspended, "pending the outcome of a departmental inquiry and the CBI investigation" into the death of HPPCL engineer Vimal Negi.

The DGP cited instances of "misconduct and insubordination" by the SP Shimla. Similar letters along with a video of the SP's media interaction on Saturday in which he made serious allegations were also sent to the chief secretary and private secretary to the chief minister, sources in the police headquarters told PTI.

SP Gandhi had on Saturday publicly hit out at the DGP alleging that he filed a misleading status report questioning the SIT probe in the Vimal Negi death case due to ulterior motives and there were attempts at obstructing investigations in several cases. He also levelled allegations against a former DGP and the chief secretary.

Negi had gone missing on March 10 and his body was found on March 18 in Bilapsur district. His wife Kiran Negi alleged that his seniors had harassed him for the past six months and had demanded a CBI probe. The case stirred a political storm in Himachal Pradesh, with the opposition BJP alleging a cover-up.

"The SP made unsubstantiated and inappropriate allegations against the senior government functionaries and constitutional authorities in the state and also made unverified and potentially prejudicial statements regarding the National Security Guards in connection with a matter that is currently under investigation", the letter said.

There has been a violation of Rule 3(1) and Rule 7 of All India Service (AIS) Conduct Rules 1968 under which every member of the Service shall maintain absolute integrity and devotion to duty and do nothing which is unbecoming of a member of the Service and not indulge in criticism of Government and Section 87 (misconduct) of HP Police Act, 2007, it said.

The SP "be placed under suspension with immediate effect and be directed to report to police headquarters pending the outcome of a detailed departmental inquiry and CBI Investigation in Vimal Negi death case," the letter added.

Gandhi, who headed the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into the mysterious death of Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (HPPCL) chief engineer Vimal Negi, had addressed the media persons a day after the Himachal Pradesh High Court transferred the case to the CBI.

In its Friday order, the high court transferred the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation noting that the DGP has raised "grave concerns about the mode and manner in which the investigation is being carried out in his status report".

Gandhi had alleged that a "member of the personal staff of the DGP had links with Sanjay Bhuria gang" allegedly involved in the drug trade and that the "involvement of DGP personal staff have been found in leaking of a confidential document report from the CID department." He also alleged irregularities in the Vinay Aggarwal case.

The SP alleged, "Pressure was built on me in the Ramakrishna Mission case to no question Awami Tanmahimanand, the Chief Secretary called me in his office and told me not to investigate the case the way it was being investigated." Seven people were injured in a clash between two Hindu groups in Shimla on the night of November 17, 2024, and four FIRs were registered against over 25 people from both sides.

Gandhi had alleged that a conspiracy was being hatched against him by the DGP Office for a long time and said that efforts were made to project a simple gas leak blast at an eatery in Shimla as a terrorist activity with the claim that RDX was found.

He alleged it was done by "manipulation" of the National Security Guard (NSG) by former DGP Sanjay Kundu and senior officers in the Police Headquarters. However, the final report said that there was no RDX and it was a gas leak blast, he said.

Two persons were killed while over ten had sustained injuries in the blast that took place in the eatery located in Middle Bazaar near Mall Road in the heart of Shimla city on the evening of July 18, 2023.