Himachal Pradesh: 2 brothers killed after cement laden truck plunges into ravine in Shimla

Shimla, Jan 20 (PTI) Two brothers died after their cement laden truck plunged into a ravine in Himachal Pradseh's Shimla district on Monday, police said.

The victims have been identified as Dinesh Kumar (29) and Vinod Kumar (37), residents of Thhera village in Solan district, officials said.

Police said the accident occurred near Bagipul Baiju on Dhami-Sunni link road around 1.00 am when driver Dinesh lost control of the vehicle and it plunged into the ravine.

Locals alerted the police after which a team reached the spot and launched a search operation for the broters' bodies, officials said.

The team with the assistance from locals was able to locate the bodies early Monday. The bodies were taken to Civil Hospital in Sunni for post-mortem, a police officer said.

Superintendent of Police (SP), Shimla, Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi said that further investigation is underway the family members have been informed. PTI COR OZ OZ