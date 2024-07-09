Himachal Pradesh: 42 roads shut as rain continues

Shimla, Jul 9 (PTI) Moderate rain continued in parts of Himachal Pradesh, causing the closure of 42 roads, officials said on Tuesday.

The State Emergency Operation Centre said 18 roads in Shimla, 17 in Mandi, three in Kangra and two each in Kinnaur and Kullu districts were closed.

It added that 121 transformers and 48 water supply schemes were also disrupted.

Nadaun received 34.5 mm rainfall in a 24-hour period, followed by Wangtoo (32.8 mm), Aghar (21.4 mm), Bhoranj (16 mm), Kasauli (15 mm), Nahan (13 mm), Kothi (12.6 mm), Jogindernagar (10 mm), Kheri and Bharmaur (8 mm each) and Shimla (4.4 mm).

The Met office in Shimla has issued a 'yellow' warning for heavy rain, thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places on Thursday and Friday and predicted a wet spell till July 15.

It also cautioned of damage to plantation, horticulture and standing crops, partial damage to vulnerable structures, minor damage to kutcha houses and huts due to strong winds and rain, disruption in traffic and waterlogging in low-lying areas.

Kukumseri in Lahaul and Spiti recorded a minimum temperature of 11.4 degrees Celsius and was the coldest place in the state while Bilapur was the hottest with a maximum temperature of 36.5 degrees. PTI BPL SZM