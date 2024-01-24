Himachal Pradesh Assembly budget session from Feb 14 to 29

Shimla, Jan 24 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh assembly's budget session will commence on February 14 and continue till February 29, a notification issued by Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla said on Wednesday.

Advertisment

According to the notification, the session will start with the Governor's address.

The Supplementary Budget First and Final Instalment 2023-2024 will be presented on February 15 and the budget estimates for 2024-25 will be presented on February 17, the notification said.

Discussions on the budget will be held from February 18 to February 28 and it will be approved on February 29, it added.

This will be the Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led state government's second budget. PTI COR DIV DIV