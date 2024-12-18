Himachal Pradesh Assembly goes digital as part of NeVA project

Dharamshala, Dec 18 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh Assembly was connected to the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) on Wednesday, the first day of the Winter Session that commenced at the Tapovan Complex near here, officials said.

The website for Assembly proceedings -- hpvidhansabha.nic.in -- has also been moved to NeVA, a transformative project under the Centre's Digital India initiative aimed at paperless and digital state legislative process.

Launching the application in the presence of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur, Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania said the Himachal Pradesh Assembly was the first adopt the e-Vidhan model on August 4, 2014, when Virbhadra Singh was the chief minister and BBL Butail was the speaker.

Pathania also said that now anybody can see live proceedings of the Vidhan Sabha from anywhere.

The digital project has been sanctioned for Tapovan Assembly, while a detailed project report for the Shimla Assembly complex has been sent to the Parliamentary Affairs Ministry, Sukhu said. PTI COR BPL ARI