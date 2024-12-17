Himachal Pradesh Assembly to introduce Zero Hour for the first time during winter session

Dharamsala (HP) Dec 17 (PTI) For the first time, the Himachal Pradesh Assembly will feature a Zero Hour during its four-day winter session, which begins on December 18, Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania said on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference, he announced that Zero Hour will be held daily from 12 pm to 12:30 pm, allowing MLAs to raise public interest issues.

Members must notify the assembly secretary at least 90 minutes before the session begins to participate in Zero Hour and each member can raise a maximum of two topics, he said. Although discussions will not be held on these issues, ministers may choose to respond voluntarily, he added.

The seventh session of the 14th Assembly will be held at the Tapovan Complex in Dharamsala from December 18 to 21.

During the session, 248 starred and 68 unstarred questions will be addressed, the speaker said.

The session will also feature discussions on 14 topics under various rules and December 20, the third day of the session, has been designated as Private Member's Day.

Daily proceedings will begin at 11 am with Question Hour, followed by Zero Hour and subsequent legislative business, the speaker said. This streamlined schedule aims to enhance productivity and address key issues efficiently, he added.

Speaking on the utility of the Tapovan Assembly complex, the Speaker said that the facility is currently used only during the winter session.

To enhance its relevance and connect it with the public, plans are being considered to open the complex to visitors and tourists throughout the year and also allow Panchayati Raj institutions and urban bodies to use the complex for conferences and events, he said.

The initiative is expected to boost footfall, ensure regular maintenance, and make the complex more accessible to the public, besides maximizing its utility and fostering civic engagement, the Speaker added. PTI COR BPL ARD ARD