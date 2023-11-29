Himachal Pradesh Assembly Winter Session from Dec 19 to 23

Shimla, Nov 29 (PTI) The five-day Winter Session of Himachal Pradesh Assembly will be held from December 19 to 23 in Dharamshala, Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania said on Wednesday.

Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla has recommended holding the session and issued a notification in this regard, he said in a statement here.

The session will have five sittings, including a private member's day on December 21. Members of the House can send their questions both online and offline, Pathania added.

The State Cabinet, in its meeting held on November 18, had decided to recommend the governor to convene the Winter Session. PTI BPL NSD NSD