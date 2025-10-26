Himachal Pradesh: B-1 test for constables' promotion called off after technical issues

Shimla, Oct 26 (PTI) The B-1 test in Himachal Pradesh, conducted for promotion of police constables, was cancelled on Sunday due to technical issues faced during the examination, police said.

The fresh dates for the examination will be announced later.

The online examination for 4,461 candidates in the state was being held at designated centres under the supervision of the respective DSPs, according to officials.

However, technical issues prompted the authorities to call off the test "in order to maintain fairness, transparency, and uniformity in the selection process", a statement from the DGP Office said.

The B-1 test is an OMR-based exam assessing candidates for internal promotion.

The decision to call it off was taken after the candidates were unable to submit their tests online, sources said.

"A fresh date for the B-1 online test will be announced shortly after the technical issues are fully resolved," the statement said.

The test was planned in two shifts -- the morning shift for 2,696 candidates and the evening shift for 1,765, according to officials.

"All candidates are advised to remain in contact with their respective district police offices and follow the official communication channels of the Himachal Pradesh Police for timely updates," the statement said.