Himachal Pradesh: Baba Balak Nath Temple Trust approves Rs 5.71 crore budget for 2026-27

Bilaspur (HP), Feb19 (PTI) The Baba Balak Nath Temple Trust Shahtalai in Himachal's Bilaspur district on Thursday approved a budget of Rs 5.71 crore for the 2026-27 financial year, officials said.

The budget meeting, chaired by Deputy Commissioner-cum-Temple Commissioner Rahul Kumar, earmarked Rs 2.85 crore for developmental projects.

A provision of Rs 6.4 lakh has been made for arrangements related to the Baba Balak Nath Chaitra fair, which begins on March 13. The trust has also allocated Rs 7 lakh for financial assistance, Rs 5.5 lakh for annual repairs and Rs 25.66 lakh under the non-plan head, the officials said.

During the meeting, the deputy commissioner directed the establishment of a modern command and control center, citing the Shri Naina Devi Temple complex as a model to improve security and crowd management.

Kumar instructed the Jal Shakti Department to expedite the beautification of Charan Ganga. He also called for speedy renovation of the temple and identification of a suitable site to open a library at the Shahtalai temple complex.

Arshiya Sharma, SDM Jhanduta, was directed to conduct periodic review meetings to ensure the timely completion of for the benefit of devotees. The trust also decided to prepare a proposal for a cowshed on one-hectare land.

Other approvals included installation of solar lights in the temple area. In the health sector, the deputy commissioner directed officials to draft a proposal to provide nutrition kits to local TB patients, similar to the initiative at Shri Naina Devi Ji, the officials added.