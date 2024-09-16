Himachal Pradesh bags award for hydropower capacity

Shimla, Sep 16 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh has been awarded the "Highest Achiever State in Overall Hydropower Capacity" at the Global Renewable Energy Investors Meet and Expo held in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, according to a statement.

"This recognition validates our efforts to make Himachal Pradesh a Green Energy State by March 31, 2026," state Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said in the statement issued here on Monday.

The award was presented by Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy, Pralhad Joshi.

The chief minister said that the state government has taken rapid strides and introduced various measures to achieve this goal of being a "Green Energy State by March 31, 2026".

The government has laid a special focus on harnessing hydropower and renewable energy. A 32 MW Pekhubela solar power plant has been made operational in a record time span of six months and two more solar power projects, 10 MW in Kutlehar and 5 MW at Bhanjal, were also coming up and would be dedicated to the people soon, the chief minister said.

He added that these projects would go a long way in reducing carbon emissions and dependency on fossil fuels.

Sukhu said the government was promoting e-vehicles in the state, and petrol and diesel vehicles were being phased out in the government departments thereby enhancing the use of e-vehicles.

He said that green industries were being promoted in a big way to save the environment of the state. PTI BPL SHW