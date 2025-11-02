Himachal Pradesh: Biker booked in Shimla for rash driving after video circulates online

Shimla, Nov 2 (PTI) Police have booked a bike rider for negligent driving after a video showing him riding recklessly on the city roads went viral on social media, police said on Sunday.

The video, which was widely circulated on social media on Saturday, showed the rider driving his two-wheeler rashly in Sanjauli, Dhalli, and on the Malyana-Shanan road on the outskirts of the city.

The accused has been booked under Sections 125 and 281 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for rash or negligent driving endangering human life or personal safety.

Bike and car stunts for social media reels have become a growing trend, but such such acts threaten the life of the stuntmen and others, police added.