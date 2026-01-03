Himachal Pradesh BJP chief alleges gross irregularities in new BPL list released by state govt

Shimla, Jan 3 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh BJP president Rajiv Bindal on Saturday alleged irregularities in identification of families below the poverty line (BPL) and claimed that 90 per cent of the names in the old list were not available in the new register published by the state government a day ago.

"The norms for selection of BPL families were changed arbitrarily, and the representatives of the panchayati raj institutions were not involved in the process, he alleged.

It was clear that this was not an administrative lapse but a "conspiracy" to delete the names of BPL families, Bindal claimed, targeting the Congress government in the hill state.

The BJP leader alleged that panches, panchayat chiefs, or members of zila parishads were not taken into confidence while preparing the new list, and the process was not transparent.

He said the BJP workers have compiled a list of poor families which were "deleted" in the new list and asserted that the party would not tolerate any injustice to BPL families.

Rural development has come to a halt, funds released to panchayats for development have been taken back, and the balance has not been released, Bindal alleged. PTI BPL NSD NSD