Himachal Pradesh BJP expands state executive, announces 77 new members

Shimla, Oct 16 (PTI) Three months after completely overhauling the party's state executive with the appointment of new office bearers, the Himachal Pradesh unit of BJP has expanded the party state executive with 77 more members, a statement issued here on Monday said.

Advertisment

On July 20, the BJP state president Rajiv Bindal had appointed office bearers of the state executive, including nine vice presidents, three general secretaries, seven secretaries, presidents of state BJP Yuva Morcha and Mahila Morcha, media in-charge and ten spokespersons.

In an attempt to project a united image and placate some disgruntled leaders ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Bindal also announced 28 senior special invitees and 35 special invitees to the state executive committee.

The senior special invitees included Rajya Sabha MP Indu Goswami, former state BJP presidents, Maheshwar Singh, Suresh Chandel and Suresh Bharadwaj, the statement said.

Advertisment

Former ministers Kishan Kapoor, Mahinder Singh, Ram Lal Markandey, Romesh Dhawala, Sarween Chowdhary, Rakesh Pathania, Ravi Inder Ravi, Anil Sharma, Vijay Singh Mankotia and Ganesh Dutt were also included as senior special invitees.

The 77-member state executive included sitting MLAs, defeated party candidates of 2017 assembly polls and former party office bearers.

Bindal also appointed Bilal Ahmed and Sanjeev Deshta as presidents of Minority Morcha and Kisan Morcha respectively. PTI BPL SKY SKY