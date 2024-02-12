Himachal Pradesh Budget session to start from Feb 14

Shimla, Feb 12 (PTI) The 16-day Budget session of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly will start on February 14 with the address of Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla, Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania said on Monday.

There will be 13 sittings, including two private member's days on February 22 and 28, he said.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, who holds the finance portfolio, would present the budget on February 17. This will be his second budget, Pathania told reporters here.

It would be passed on the last day of the session, February 29, he said. The last two days of the session have been earmarked for the discussion on the governor's address, four days for general discussion on budget and three days for debate on demands, the speaker said.

So far, 793 questions, including 582 starred, and eight notices under Rule 130 have been received, he said. Pathania added that the number of questions could increase.

Replying to a question, he said that the feasibility of launching a YouTube channel for live telecast of proceedings of the House is being explored. The sound system of the House has been replaced at a cost of Rs 94 lakh, Pathania added. PTI BPL ANB ANB