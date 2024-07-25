Himachal Pradesh Cabinet recommends assembly's Monsoon Session from August 27

Shimla, Jul 25 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh Cabinet on Thursday recommended the governor to convene the Monsoon Session of the state assembly from August 27 to September 9 at Shimla. It also decided to close 99 government schools with zero enrolments.

In its meeting held here on Thursday under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, the Cabinet recommended convening the Monsoon Session with 10 sittings from August 27, a statement issued here said.

The Cabinet also decided to close 89 government primary schools (GPS) and 10 government middle schools (GMS) with zero enrolments and approved the merger of GPS and GMS with five or less students within two and three kilometre radius.

There are 287 GPS with less than five students located within the radius of two kilometres while the number of such GMS in three-kilometre radius was 46.

The enrolments in government primary schools had dropped from 1,30,466 in 2002-2003 to 49,295 in 2023-24. Moreover, the Cabinet mandated that all schools hold a morning assembly with the national anthem and high and senior secondary schools unfurl the national flag daily and conduct physical education classes daily and make it compulsory.

The Cabinet also decided to create a Police District Dehra and a Public Works Department Circle at Dehra, the assembly constituency Kamlesh Thakur, the wife of CM Sukhu, who had recently won the assembly by-election. PTI BPL MNK MNK