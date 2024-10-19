Himachal Pradesh Children's Science Congress 2024 to begin from Oct 18

Shimla, Oct 19 (PTI) Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Saturday said that the state government is organising an event to promote science among the youth.

He said that the event 32nd Himachal Pradesh Children's Science Congress (HPCSC) 2024 will be held October 18 onwards with the theme "Traditional Knowledge Systems and Modern Science".

Sukhu said the event reflects the state government's commitment to popularising and promoting science among the youth.

Approximately 22,000 students and 8,000 teachers will participate in this mega event. The programme will be held in all the 73 sub-divisions across the state on October 18, 19, 21 and 22. It will held across 12 districts on November 6 and 8. A grand, state-level celebration would be held on November 13 and 14, he said.

Extending best wishes to all participating teachers and students, Sukhu said that their enthusiasm and dedication would undoubtedly shape the future of science in the state.

The HPCSC is being organized by the Himachal Pradesh Council for Science, Technology and Environment (HIMCOSTE) in collaboration with the Department of Education, Government of Himachal Pradesh and Samagra Shiksha Himachal Pradesh. PTI COR HIG HIG