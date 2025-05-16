Himachal Pradesh CM flags-off 12th edition of MTB Himalaya cycle race

Shimla, May 16 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday said that his government has instructed the authorities to identify routes in multiple locations across the state for developing cycling tracks.

Flagging off the 12th edition of the MTB Himalaya cycle race organised by the Himalayan Adventure Sports and Tourism Promotion Association (HASPTA) in collaboration with Himachal Tourism and others, he said that "such events go a long way in showcasing the rich tradition, heritage and culture of Himachal Pradesh to the world".

About 100 riders from across the country, including national champions and worldwide elite cyclists, are participating in this event ranging from a daring 12-year-old prodigy to a seasoned 65-year-old veteran.

The race began with a 20-kilometre heritage ride with cyclists traversing The Ridge, Sports Governor House, Ram Chander Chowk, Forest Road, Vidhan Sabha, Indian Institute of Advanced Studies and Chakkar with a message to preserve the heritage.

On Friday, the cyclists faced 120 km of gruelling mountain terrain with an elevation gain of 3,500 metres through cedar forests, steep fire trails, and historic mule paths, moving through the pristine Kufri-Chail Wildlife sanctuary, Jungle Patti Stage with steep climbs, tight switchbacks and fast descents amid dense forest canopy, said the Chairman of Himalayan Adventure Sports and Tourism Promotion Association, Mohit Sood.

The chief minister said that cycling promotes good health, a better greener environment, a non-motorized, non-polluting means of transport and great recreation, adventure fitness and sporting activity.

He further stated that an ice-skating rink is being constructed in Shimla at a cost of Rs 37 crore which will further boost tourism activities.

Additionally, the circular road in Shimla is being widened to help address traffic congestion, he added.

Meanwhile, talking to the PTI Videos, Marco from Germany stressed the need for improvement in cycling infrastructure in India. He said that cycling in Germany is safer as there are a lot of cycling paths along with roads unlike in India where cycling in cities on roads along with other vehicles could be dangerous sometimes.

In India, cycling is developing while in Germany it is already established and a way of life. The cycle is used as a mode of transport for daily chores, Marco said. He is participating in the MTB Shimla for the third time and is working for the German embassy in New Delhi.

"I really enjoy climbing in the mountains, feeling the pain and suffering", he added.

Another participant, Indu Gujjar from Rajasthan said, "I have come here for the second time as mountain biking takes you to unexplored trails which you cannot see otherwise." "We are also trying to spread awareness about cycling as a sport in Rajasthan," she said.

Cycling is environment friendly and cyclists are normally fitness enthusiasts and follow a routine and stay away from smoking, drinking and other such activities, she opined.

"I would appeal to the parents to motivate their kids, especially the girls for outdoor activities like cycling. Indulgence in sports also helps in keeping a healthy lifestyle and keeps kids away from drugs," said Priyanka Mehta from Nainital. PTI BPL HIG HIG