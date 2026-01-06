Himachal Pradesh CM orders local audit of Sahara scheme

Shimla, Jan 6 (PTI) Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday directed that a local audit of the Sahara Scheme be carried out to ensure that its benefits reach only eligible beneficiaries.

As he reviewed the Chief Minister Sahara and the Himcare schemes here, he said a three-member committee would be constituted in districts to verify the eligibility of the beneficiaries under the scheme.

During the review, Sukhu said the health sector remains a top priority of the state government, and continuous efforts are being made to streamline systems and strengthen service delivery.

He also directed that beneficiaries of the Sahara scheme be linked with the Him Parivar portal. He also issued necessary guidelines regarding various parameters and budgetary provisions under the Himcare.

Beneficiary verification at the time of registration under Himcare would be carried out through face recognition, for which the Departments of Health and Digital Technologies and Governance have been issued necessary directions, according to the chief minister.

He further stated that analysis of the Himcare scheme data would be undertaken to assess the prevalence of various diseases in the state and to support evidence-based policy formulation in the health sector.

Authorities have been directed to also clear pending payments of private hospitals under the scheme. Additionally, permission will be granted for treatment in private wards of government health institutions under Himcare, Sukhu said.

Emphasising the vision of a 'Healthy Himachal', he said several advanced facilities have been established to provide quality healthcare services to the people, near their homes.

"These include robotic surgery, the State Cancer Institute, PET scan and SPECT scan facilities. Initiatives such as 70 model health institutions, the Rogi Mitra scheme, wellness centres, and the trauma centre at the IGMC Shimla are significant steps towards making the health sector self-reliant," he added. PTI COR PRK PRK