Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhu to inaugurate 6-day Renukaji fair on Friday

Nahan (HP), Oct 29 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu will inaugurate the six-day International Shri Renukaji Fair on Friday at Renukaji, about 32 km from here, officials have said.

The fair will conclude on the occasion of Kartik Purnima on November 5. This is the biggest annual religious congregation of people in Sirmour district, attracting more than 10 lakh devotees from the northern parts of the country. Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla is scheduled to preside over the closing ceremony of the fair, according to its programme schedule.

According to the schedule released by the Renuka Development Board, which is chaired by Vinay Kumar, deputy speaker of the Assembly, which looks after the management of the fair, the six-day event will begin with the arrival of Parashuram's palanquin on the banks of the Shri Renukaji lake from the lord's ancient temple in Jammu village on Friday.

Board officials told PTI that elaborate security arrangements are being made for the event, with effective arrangements to ensure cleanliness, fresh water and other facilities.

Nearly half-a-dozen palanquins of different deities brought from various parts of the district will join the traditional religious procession of Lord Parashuram. The divine procession ("shobhayatra") will start from Dadahu in the afternoon and reach the banks of the lake in the evening, after covering a distance of three kilometres.

Earlier, a traditional "Deva Abhinandan" ceremony will take place at Dadahu, on the banks of the Giri Ganga river, as soon as Parashuram's palanquin arrives there. Traditionally, the chief minister participates in this ritual.

A revered seer of the area, Swami Purnanand Giri, who is participating in the "shobhayatra" for the last four decades, said lakhs of devotees from different north Indian states, including Delhi, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, participates in the procession.

According to ancient references, Lord Parashuram comes to meet his mother, Shri Renukaji, on the eve of Hariprabodhini ekadashi every year from his ancient temple on the hillock of Jammu Koti (near Renukaji).

Renukaji comes out of the lake to meet her son on the occasion of Hariprabodhini ekadashi, in accordance with her promise.

The holy dip in the lake on the occasion of Hariprabodhini ekadashi will take place on November 1. It will start at 3 am and will continue till evening. The holy dip on the occasion of Kartik Purnima would take place on November 5.

After the "Kartik Purnima Snan", Parashuram will take his mother's leave in a traditional "Dev vidai" ceremony and the fair will conclude with traditional fervour.