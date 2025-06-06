Himachal Pradesh conducts statewide earthquake preparedness mock drill

Shimla, Jun 6 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (HPSDMA), in collaboration with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), conducted the 9th statewide mega mock exercise on earthquake preparedness on Friday, according to a statement.

The drill simulated various disaster scenarios triggered by earthquakes, including Glacial Lake Outburst Floods (GLOF), landslides, dam breaches, building collapses, hospital emergencies, fire incidents, industrial accidents and oil spills.

Several central and state-level agencies took part in the exercise. These included the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Indian Army, Indian Air Force, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Deepak Project, and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB). At the state level, the Home Guards, SDRF, Fire Services, Police, and other departments coordinated with district administrations, the statement said.

A debriefing session was chaired by Additional Chief Secretary (Revenue-Disaster Management) K.K. Pant, who stressed the importance of preparedness, stating, "The more we sweat in peace, the less we bleed in war." Director-cum-Ex Officio Special Secretary (Revenue-DM) D.C. Rana called for improved medical response planning, logistics, and rescue operations. He also highlighted the need for GIS training and VSAT communication systems to improve disaster response.

Maj. Gen. (Retd.) Sudhir Behl, Lead Consultant with NDMA, concluded the session by emphasizing the importance of coordination among all agencies involved in disaster management. PTI BPL HIG