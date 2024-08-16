Himachal Pradesh Congress MLA attacked in Punjab on road

Una (HP), Aug 16 (PTI) The Congress MLA from Kutlehar assembly seat in Himachal Pradesh was attacked on Thursday by two bike riders in Hoshiarpur city while he was returning in his car from Jalandhar, police said.

Vivek Sharma said the unknown persons attacked his car with a rod and broke its rear windshield. The incident took place when he was on his way to his native village.

The MLA's driver chased the two for some distance, but couldn't catch up to them.

Police have registered a case and a search is on to nab the attackers, Sharma told PTI. PTI COR BPL VN VN