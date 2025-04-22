Himachal Pradesh Congress to hold state-level Save Constitution rally on April 26

Shimla, Apr 22 (PTI) The Congress' Himachal Pradesh unit will hold a state-level rally to "Save Constitution" here on April 26, Chief Minister Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday.

The rally, to be held at Ambedkar Chowk in Chaura Maidan, is in line with the Congress' efforts to blunt the BJP's mounting attack against it in the wake of the Enforcement Directorate naming former Congress chiefs Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in its chargesheet in the National Herald case of alleged money laundering.

The Congress has termed the charges "politically motivated".

Himachal Pradesh Congress in-charge MP Rajni Patil, ministers of the Congress government, its MLAs and state party leaders will take part in the rally, Sukhu said.

He added that a large number of people from across the state will participate in this rally.

Chairing a meeting of leaders at the party headquarters here, state Congress chief Pratibha Singh said that as per the guidelines of the party's central leadership, 'Save Constitution' rallies would be organised from April 25 to 30 at the state level, from May 3 to 10 at the district level and from May 11 to 17 at the level of assembly segment.

From May 20 to 30, Congress leaders and workers will go door to door to make people aware of the "anti-people policies" of the BJP, she said.

Singh also alleged that former Congress chiefs Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi and their family members were being "harassed" with "false" cases. The Congress would counter such tactics resolutely, she added.