Himachal Pradesh dental association will induct more professionals says its new chief

Shimla, Nov 19 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh dental association chief has said that the body will expand its footprints in the state by inducting more professional members and focusing on their training and education, a statement issued here said.

The statement quoted Aman Sachdeva, who was elected as the president of the association at the recently concluded 23rd State Indian Dental Association (IDA) Conference in Dharamshala.

"Bringing all dentists in Himachal Pradesh under the umbrella of Indian Dental Association through outreach initiative to strengthen membership and unify dental professionals across the state would be the focus area, and the association plans to expand the association's reach by visiting various districts across the state", Sachdeva said in the statement.

He is also serving as a member of the Dental Council of India, representing Himachal Pradesh at the national level, it added.