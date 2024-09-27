Himachal Pradesh deputy CM inaugurates Chintpurni festival

Una (HP), Sep 26 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri inaugurated the Mata Shri Chintpurni Mahotsav at Mela Ground Amb here on Thursday.

The three-day festival was to be inaugurated by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu but he could not do it as he is unwell.

Agnihotri welcomed the holy flame of Mata Shri Chintpurni in the office premises of the Amb sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) and participated in the 'Shobha Yatra', a statement issued here said.

Later, the deputy chief minister paid obeisance to the goddess in the pandal set up in the Mela Ground. He prayed for the happiness and prosperity of the people of the district and the state. He also unveiled the festival plaque.

With the administration celebrating the first day of the festival as 'Sukh Ashray Diwas', Agnihotri presented school kits to eight children under the 'Sukh Ashray Yojana', the statement said.

He also inaugurated the development exhibition organised at Amb Sports Ground as part of the festival and visited the exhibition stalls related to plans, achievements and programmes of various state government departments.