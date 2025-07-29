Himachal Pradesh gears up for comprehensive HIV, syphilis testing

Shimla, Jul 29 (PTI) The National Health Mission (NHM) and Himachal Pradesh State AIDS Control Society on Wednesday joined hands for a more comprehensive testing of HIV and syphilis.

The two bodies lay emphasis on ensuring regular screening of all pregnant women, including those who deliver at home.

"The joint efforts aim to ensure timely screening of every pregnant woman and provide them with necessary care and support. This initiative will serve as a strong step toward the prevention of HIV and syphilis in the state" said NHM Mission Director Pradeep Kumar. PTI COR VN VN