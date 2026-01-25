Himachal Pradesh governor, CM greet people on the eve of Republic Day

Shimla, Jan 25 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla and Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday extended greetings to the people of the state on the eve of Republic Day, wishing them happiness, peace and a prosperous future.

In his message, the governor emphasised the significance of the Constitution, describing it as the guiding force of the nation.

He said, "The Republic Day strengthens the spirit of unity and integrity of India." Highlighting the remarkable progress achieved by Himachal Pradesh across various sectors, he attributed this success to the dedication, hard work and collective efforts of the people of the state.

"It was a moment of pride for every Himachali that the state has emerged as a role model for the rest of the country," Shukla said.

He urged the people to contribute wholeheartedly towards making India a developed and prosperous nation.

Reiterating the government's commitment, the chief minister assured that sustained efforts would continue for the welfare and overall development of the people.

He reaffirmed the government's resolve to make Himachal Pradesh self-reliant and the most progressive state in the country.

Sukhu also called upon all sections of society to actively participate in realising these collective aspirations.

