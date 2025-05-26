Himachal Pradesh Governor launches Giri Ganga water source restoration campaign

Shimla, May 26 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Monday launched a water source restoration campaign at Giri Ganga, located at an altitude of about 9,000 feet in Jubbal sub-division of Shimla district.

The cleanliness drive was organised under the aegis of the Home Guards, Civil Defence, Fire Services, and State Disaster Response Force, in collaboration with local Mahila Mandals, according to an official statement.

The Governor participated in the cleanliness drive and emphasised the importance of forest and water conservation as part of the broader environmental protection effort.

He presented saplings to the Mahila Mandals and encouraged them to actively participate in maintaining traditional water bodies in their respective panchayats.

Addressing the gathering, the Governor called upon women's groups to contribute significantly to environmental conservation and the fight against substance abuse.

He stressed that women play a pivotal role in both these areas. "Water is the source of life, and we must ensure its purity and continuity," he said.

Highlighting the spiritual and cultural significance of Giri Ganga, he described it as a heritage site deeply intertwined with faith, forests and the land.

He also emphasised the urgent need to protect and revive traditional water sources like Giri Ganga amidst the growing challenges of climate change and depleting natural resources.

"Such water sources are not just environmental assets, but sacred legacies that must be preserved for future generations," he said. PTI BPL RUK RUK