Shimla, Apr 14 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Monday paid floral tributes to Dr BR Ambedkar at the crossing named after him in the Chaura Maidan area.

Shukla hailed Ambedkar for his principles of social justice work for the poor, the exploited, and the downtrodden.

Leader of the Opposition and former chief minister Jai Ram Thakur, Health and Family Welfare Minister Dhani Ram Shandil and other prominent people were also present on the occasion. PTI BPL VN VN