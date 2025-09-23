Himachal Pradesh govt to open several Panchakarma centres across cities

Shimla, Sep 23 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Ayush Minister Yadvinder Goma on Tuesday said the government will open Panchakarma centres in properties of the Tourism department across several cities of the state.

"We will collaborate with the tourism department and open wellness - panchkarma centres – in Dharamshala, Shimla, Kullu, and Manli and other destinations and a proposal has been sent to the Tourism department in this regard," Goma told PTI Videos.

He said the state offers the best environment with moderate temperature and people are willing to pay for good facilities.

A joint meeting on the issue would be held soon, he added.

Panchakarma, based on five basic principles of Ayurveda — atmosphere, air, fire, water and earth – claims to treat the body, mind, and consciousness with cleansing and rejuvenation.

Goma said his ministry's Ayurveda department had earlier started a wellness centre each on trial basis in Shimla and Paprola and the response has been good. PTI BPL VN VN