Himachal Pradesh govt to seek help from IITs, ISRO to study causes of repeated natural disasters

Shimla, Jul 30 (PTI) Worried over frequent natural calamities, the Himachal Pradesh government would seek assistance from the Indian institutes of technology (IITs) in Mandi and Roorkee, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and other expert agencies to study the causes of such repeated disasters in the hill state, minister Vikramaditya Singh said on Wednesday.

The public works minister, who visited Mandi town along with local MLA Anil Sharma and Mayor Virendra Bhatt Sharma to assess the damage and loss on Jail Road and other places due to flash floods triggered by a cloudburst on Monday night, said the Congress government in the state is extremely sensitive about the recurring natural disasters, particularly in Mandi district.

Three people were killed in the Monday incident, a large number of vehicles were buried and several houses were inundated. So far, 21 people have died in Mandi district in rain-related incidents in the ongoing monsoon season.

Of the victims, 17 died in cloudbursts, while 27 people are still missing.

"The state government is firmly standing by the affected people and providing relief to them. Restoration operations are going on in full swing and heavy machinery has been deployed to remove debris and clear the blocked roads," Singh told reporters.

The matter has been discussed in detail during a cabinet meeting and the government is preparing a report on an "early-warning system" and climate change, the minister said, adding that the Centre's assistance would also be sought. PTI BPL RC