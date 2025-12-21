Himachal Pradesh Guv offers prayers at Tirupati temple

Tirupati, Dec 21 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Sunday offered prayers at Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple in Tirumala.

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) officials received the Governor and later took him for darshan (visit deity).

“Shiv Pratap Shukla had darshan of Lord Venkateswara today. He was received by TTD officials and taken for darshan,” an official from the temple body told PTI.

Following darshan, priests honoured him (Shukla) with silk clothes and presented the Lord’s prasadams (consecrated food) at Ranganayakula Mandapam.

TTD is the official custodian of Sri Venkateswara temple in Tirupati, the richest Hindu shrine in the world.