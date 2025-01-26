Himachal Pradesh Guv unfurls tricolour in Shimla at state-level R-Day celebration

Shimla, Jan 26 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla unfurled the National Flag at a state-level 76th Republic Day celebration at the historic Ridge ground here on Sunday.

He took salute from an impressive march past led by Parade Commander Lieutenant Gagandeep Chauhan from 22, Jammu and Kashmir Rifles.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu was also present on the occasion, a statement issued here said.

The contingents of the Army, Indo-Tibet Border Police, Himachal Pradesh Armed Police, Punjab Police, State Police, Home Guards, Fire Services, Himachal Pradesh Postal Services, Disaster Management, ex-servicemen, National Cadet Corps, National Service Scheme Cadets and Bharat Scouts and Guides performed the march past.

Tableaux showcasing various development activities of different departments were the main attraction, the statement said.

The event also included performances from the culture troupes from Kinnaur, Hamirpur, Shimla and Mandi, according to the statement.

The troupes of North Zone Cultural Center Patiala, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand, also performed on the occasion. PTI BPL OZ OZ