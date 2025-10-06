Himachal Pradesh High Court gets 2 more judges

Shimla, Oct 6 (PTI) Two senior advocates, Jiya Lal Bhardwaj and Romesh Verma, were sworn in as judges of the Himachal Pradesh High Court on Monday.

Chief Justice G S Sandhawalia administered the oath of office at the the High Court here.

The judges of the Himachal Pradesh High Court - Justices Vivek Singh Thakur, Ajay Mohan Goyal, Sandeep Sharma, Jyotsana Rewal Dua, Satyen Vaidya, Sushil Kukreja, Virender Singh, Ranjan Sharma and Rakesh Kainthla -- were present on the occasion.

The Registrar General, Bhupesh Sharma, conducted the proceedings and read out the warrant of appointment, according to a statement released here.

Jiya Lal Bhardwaj was born on August 20, 1969, and began his legal practice in 1994 in the chamber of Senior Advocate Arun Kumar Goel, who later served as a judge of the Himachal Pradesh High Court.

Romesh Verma was born on May 7, 1974, and started his legal practice in 1999 under the guidance of his father, Senior Advocate Ghanshyam Dass Verma.

Both have been practising in the Himachal Pradesh High Court for a long period and possess expertise across all branches of law. PTI BPL ANM RT