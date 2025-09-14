Himachal Pradesh ideal state for cooperatives: Union minister Gurjar

Shimla, Sep 14 (PTI) Union Minister of State for Cooperation, Krishan Pal Gurjar, on Sunday described Himachal Pradesh as an ideal state for cooperatives.

Chairing a meeting of the Himachal Pradesh cooperative department on Sunday to review the various Centrally-sponsored initiatives aimed at strengthening the cooperative sector, the Union minister said there are immense possibilities in this field in a diverse state like Himachal.

On this occasion, Gurjar launched 121 e-PACS, which refer to the electronic transformation of Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS), enabling them to deliver digital services and function as common service centres.

The Union minister assured that the Centre would provide Himachal Pradesh every possible assistance in the field of cooperatives.

He also congratulated the state government on achieving the distinction of being a fully literate state.

Attending the meeting, Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri said the cooperative movement in Himachal is being taken to every household.

“The cooperative societies in the state are doing excellent work. About 20 lakh people in Himachal are associated with cooperatives. The cooperative societies are setting an example in women’s empowerment. At present, 2,287 PACS are working towards rural financial inclusion, for which six new multi-purpose societies have been formed,” Agnihotri said.

“Seventy-six societies are serving the fishing community, 971 dairy societies are engaged in milk production and distribution, 441 societies are providing savings and credit facilities and 386 primary marketing cooperative societies are helping the farmers sell their produce. Himachal is also progressing in the dairy sector, where 561 new societies have been established,” he added.

To expand cooperatives in the state, the draft of Himachal Pradesh State Cooperative Policy 2025 has been prepared in line with the Central cooperative policies, Agnihotri said, as he requested Gurjar to extend generous support to the state in this field.

He also sought funds for the computerisation of societies and support for digitisation of Himfed and Milkfed.

The deputy chief minister also sought early financial assistance for the HIMCAPS College of Law in Una district, and urged for the reconsideration of the fee structure in the proposed Tribhuvan Cooperative University, being established for capacity building in the cooperative sector. PTI COR ARI