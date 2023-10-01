Himachal Pradesh: Kangra district administration honours 468 centenarian voters

Dharamshala, Oct 1 (PTI) On International Day for Older Persons, the Kangra district administration on Sunday felicitated more than 450 voters aged 100 years and above for their contribution to the country's democratic process, a top official said.

Deputy Commissioner Nipun Jindal met 101-year-old Tilko Devi at her home in Sidhpur in Dharamshala and presented her with a citation.

Sub-divisional officers, tehsildars and booth-level officers met 468 such voters and honoured them, the deputy commissioner said.

On this occasion, he said, "The Election Commission has allowed the elderly voters to exercise their franchise from their homes to ensure their constructive cooperation in strengthening democracy." PTI COR NSD NSD