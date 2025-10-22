Himachal Pradesh: Last rites of Naik Sushil Kumar performed

Hamirpur (HP), Oct 22 (PTI) The mortal remains of Naik Sushil Kumar (40), who died of dizziness during official duty in Uttar Pradesh, were consigned to flames at his native village Panyala in Himachal's Hamirpur district on Wednesday.

His son lit the pyre in the presence of military officials and locals. Kumar is survived by his wife, son and daughter. His son and daughter are students of Classes 8 and 6 respectively.

Serving in the 13th Dogra Regiment, Kumar was posted in Uttar Pradesh's Faizabad. He died on duty after he felt dizzy and suffered a head injury at 4 am on Monday. He was rushed to the hospital but he died around 7 pm.

The atmosphere in Kumar's village was sombre on Wednesday. The last rites were performed with full military honours.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri have expressed grief over Kumar's death and said the state government stands firmly with the family in this hour of grief and would provide all possible assistance to it.