Himachal Pradesh: Lower hills reel under piercing cold wave even as weather remained dry

Shimla, Jan 28 (PTI) The lower hills and plains of Himachal Pradesh reeled under piercing cold wave conditions with minimum temperatures hovering around freezing point at many places, meteorological department said on Tuesday.

The weather remained dry while maximum temperatures rose by a few notches and stayed five to nine degree above normal at many places, it said.

Tabo in tribal Lahaul and Spiti was coldest in the state with a low of minus 8.8 degrees Celsius, followed by minus 7.1 degrees Celsius in Keylong and minus 6.2 degrees Celsius in Kusumseri, it added.

Meanwhile, in the lower hills Dharamshala registered a low of zero degree Celsius, followed by 0.4 degrees Celsius in Bhuntar, 0.6 degrees Celsius in Bajaura, 0.7 degrees Celsius in Berthin, 0.8 degrees Celsius in Una and 1.4 degree Celsius in Sundernagar, which was three to eight degrees below normal.

Una logged a high of 27.6 degrees Celsius , 5.9 degrees above normal, was the hottest in the state while Bilaspur recorded a high of 24.6 degrees Celsius, followed by Sundernagar 24.6 degrees Celsius, the weather office said.

State capital Shimla was warmer during the day with a high of 20 degrees Celsius, 8.2 degrees above average.

The local Met station predicted light precipitation at isolated places on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. It issued a 'yellow' warning for thunderstorm and lightning at isolated places in Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Chamba and Kangra districts on January 31 and February 1.

The yawning gap in day and night temperatures is causing anxiety to farmers as it does not augur well for a good Rabi crop. PTI BPL OZ OZ