Himachal Pradesh: Man booked for raping, threatening 16-year-old girl in Una

Una (HP), Jan 24 (PTI) Una police on Friday registered a case of rape against a man on a complaint by a 16-year-old girl who has also accused him of harassing her to convert and marry him, officials said.

The girl, a class 11 student, also alleged that the man threatened to kill her and her parents, and fired gunshots near their house, police said.

A case under sections 64(1) (punishment for rape), 115(2) (punishment for causing hurt voluntarily), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), 352 (intentional insult with intention to provoke breach of peace) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Act (BNS) and Section-4 (Punishment for penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act has been registered in Una women police station, they added.

In her complaint, the victim said that the accused, Shahid Khan from Amb, was acquainted with her for the past one and a half years and used to call her repeatedly.

She alleged that he recently beat and raped her, a police officer said, citing the complaint.

The girl further alleged that the accused threatened to kill her and her parents and also fired gunshots near her house.

Una Assistant Superintendent of Police Surendra Sharma said that a case has been registered against the accused and investigations are underway.