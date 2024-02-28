Himachal Pradesh political crisis: Minister Vikramaditya Singh resigns

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Public Works Department Minister Vikramaditya Singh, son of late Virbhadra Singh, on Wednesday announced he would be resigning from the post.

"Whatever happened in the state Assembly in the last two-three days is a matter of concern. The 2022 Assembly election was fought in the name of former CM late Virbhadra Singh," he said.

The announcement from the Congress lawmaker brought fore cracks in the party, which on Tuesday lost the sole Rajya Sabha seat to the BJP and is apparently scrambling to keep its members together to prevent the fall of its government.

The election was spoilt for the Congress due to cross-voting by some of its members.

Vikramaditya Singh is son of former Himachal Pradesh chief minister Virbhadra Singh and is an MLA from Shimla Rural.