Himachal Pradesh: NIT-Hamirpur student commits suicide

Hamirpur (HP): A final-year student of the National Institute of Technology (NIT) in Hamirpur has allegedly committed suicide, police said on Monday.

Ayansh Sharma, who hailed from Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly, was enrolled in a dual degree programme at the premier institute in Himachal Pradesh. He was found hanging from a ceiling fan in his hostel room on Sunday evening, they said.

Fellow students informed the NIT authority and the matter was reported to the police.

Hamirpur Superintendent of Police Bhagat Singh Thakur said the incident is being probed.

The student's family has been informed, police said.