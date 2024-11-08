Himachal Pradesh: Opposition hasn't eaten samosas, how is the act anti-government, asks LoP

Shimla: The decisions of the Himachal Pradesh government have become a matter of discussion in the country because those are taken without thinking and when it becomes a subject of humour, attempts are made to change those, Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly Jai Ram Thakur said on Friday.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader made the remarks after it came to light that samosas and cakes meant for Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu were served to his security staff instead, with the goof-up snowballing into a controversy, necessitating a CID probe that termed it an "anti-government" act.

Taking a jibe at the Congress government in the hill state, Thakur, in a video statement, asked, "The opposition has not eaten those samosas, those who were served those samosas were a part of the government, so how could the act be anti-government?" He said the state government and the chief minister must have found the matter serious and thus, an inquiry was conducted into the samosa episode.

In his note on the October 21 incident, when Sukhu visited the CID headquarters, a highly-placed official in the agency said those responsible for the goof-up acted according to their own agenda.

Thakur said allegations of corruption in various departments of the state government are not being probed but an inquiry was ordered into samosas.