Himachal Pradesh Police arrests Nepalese national with 1.81 kg of cannabis in Shimla

Shimla, Feb 10 (PTI) A Nepalese man was arrested here with around 1.81 kilograms of cannabis, police said on Tuesday.

The accused, Chandan Buddha (50), from Nepal, residing in Pujarli village of Chopal tehsil in Himachal Pradesh, was spotted by a police team while patrolling, officials said.

During the check, they found the contraband containing 1.81 kg of cannabis in his possession, they added.

He was arrested on the spot, and the contraband was seized from his possession.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Shimla, Gaurav Singh, said a case under Section 20 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, has been registered against the accused in Chopal police station.

Further investigation is underway, he added. PTI COR OZ OZ